Suspect robs 4 Denver-area banks in two days, remains at large

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Denver office of the FBI has issued an alert asking the public for help in identifying and locating a bank robbery suspect.

The FBI said the man pictured above has robbed four banks in the Denver metro area in the last two days.

According to the FBI, the suspect robbed a bank in Arvada on Jan. 9 and then robbed two banks in Littleton and one in Denver in less than two hours on Jan. 10.

During each robbery, the suspect approached a teller, verbally demanded money and threatened the teller, and then fled from the bank.

The suspect is described as a white male, 20's, 5'6" - 5'10" tall, slender build, dark hair, brown eyes, stubble facial hair, and black glasses with a thick frame.

If you recognize this individual, contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913 -7867.

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

