Judge dismisses contempt allegation against former El Paso Co. Sheriff for leaked documents on Club Q shooter suspect

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- An El Paso County judge dismissed a contempt allegation against former Sheriff Bill Elder regarding the leaking of sealed documents on the suspect in the Club Q's mass shooting past involvement with law enforcement.

The attorneys for the accused killer claimed Elder leaked sealed documents about the suspect's arrest in 2021.

In June 2021, the suspect was arrested after a supposed bomb threat in the Lorson Ranch neighborhood in El Paso County. He faced five felony charges. However, that case never continued and was dismissed, sealing the documents.

However, the lawyers argued that Elder - or someone working for him - must've leaked the documents about the bomb threat in Lorson Ranch to members of the press while the seal order for the case was still active.

Those documents have since been unsealed.

The judge, however, dismissed those allegations in court Wednesday.

The suspect's next court appearance is set for Friday at 2 p.m.