today at 10:55 AM
Published 6:13 AM

FAA computer failure leads to flight groundings across the country

MGN

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Tuesday morning, The Federal Aviation Administration ordered a pause on all domestic flights until 9 am after a reported system failure, according to ABC news.

The delay is meant to allow the agency to validate the integrity of flight and safety information.

The affected system, the Notice to Air Missions, is responsible for sending out flight hazards and real-time restrictions to pilots. The failure affected flights across the country.

"So things like weather, if an airport has a runway or taxiway down, anything like that that can impact a pilots flight that’s what the NOTAM system is for and it’s sent to all pilots and is a huge safety piece of the air service and air travel," said Dana Schield, with the Colorado Springs Airport.

At the Colorado Springs airport, 29 flights were delayed as of 10:30 am. Greg Waybright and his wife were waiting to board their board flight to Denver, but once in Denver he said they had a two-hour delay.

"This morning probably at 5:30 or 6 I got a text saying that they had these problems nationally and that my flight would be delayed," said Waybright.

