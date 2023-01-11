Deadly crash causes hours-long traffic impact along northbound I-25 near Security-Widefield

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- One person is dead after a severe crash along northbound I-25 near Security-Widefield. The crash impacted traffic for hours.

According to Colorado State Patrol, around 11:30 a.m. a 2020 Freightliner box truck was driving northbound when the vehicle hit a guardrail. It traveled off the right shoulder of the road, becoming airborne with its front taking the impact.

The vehicle then overturned onto its side.

The crash affected northbound traffic between CO 16 and Exit 135: South Academy Blvd. at mile point 134.

According to CSP, a 44-year-old man who was a passenger in the box truck died at the scene. The driver, a 41-year-old man, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

CDOT asks drivers to use caution and watch for emergency responders in the area.

The Colorado Department of Transportation first reported the crash at 11:39 a.m. on Twitter. The right lane was closed for most of Wednesday.

At 5:21 p.m., CDOT announced the crash was cleared.