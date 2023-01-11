Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
New
Published 11:00 AM

Crews battling fire along Fountain Creek on Pueblo’s north side

KRDO

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Multiple first responders responded to a fire reportedly burning along the Fountain Creek on Pueblo's north side.

According to the Pueblo Fire Department, the fire began around 9:30 a.m. along the river bottom near E. 29th St. and Dillon Dr.

The department is working to prevent the flames from moving toward any structures in the area.

As of 11 a.m., a KRDO crew at the scene reported smoke coming from along Fountain Creek, near E. 29th St. and Dillon Dr.

Police have that intersection closed while first responders remain in the area.

This is a developing story.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

KRDO News

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content