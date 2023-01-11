Crews battling fire along Fountain Creek on Pueblo’s north side

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Multiple first responders responded to a fire reportedly burning along the Fountain Creek on Pueblo's north side.

According to the Pueblo Fire Department, the fire began around 9:30 a.m. along the river bottom near E. 29th St. and Dillon Dr.

The department is working to prevent the flames from moving toward any structures in the area.

As of 11 a.m., a KRDO crew at the scene reported smoke coming from along Fountain Creek, near E. 29th St. and Dillon Dr.

Police have that intersection closed while first responders remain in the area.

This is a developing story.