Colorado Springs Police release name of victim in city’s first homicide investigation of 2023

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) released the name of the victim in a deadly apartment shooting.

Wednesday, police identified 31-year-old Darrian Adame as the victim in a shooting that happened on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023.

According to CSPD, officers responded to a shots fired call in the 300 block of E. Brookside St. At the scene, police found the body of Adame in an apartment complex. According to investigators, he had suffered apparent gunshot wounds.

Monday, the El Paso County Coroner's Office completed the autopsy and released Adame's name, a resident of Colorado Springs.

CSPD said while his official cause and manner of death haven't been released, this is still being investigated as a homicide.

According to police, this is the first homicide investigation in the City of Colorado Springs in 2023.

Police say this is still an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000. To remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.