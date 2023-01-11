Colorado Springs Police K9 Zev receives bullet and stab protective vest thanks to non-profit

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department's (CSPD) K9 Zev received a potentially life-saving vest thanks to a donation from the non-profit organization that works to protect law enforcement animals.

According to the CSPD, K9 Zev's new bullet and stab protective was donated by Vested Interest in K9s. Zev's vest was embroidered with the sentiment, "In honor of K9 Broc."

K9 Zev

Each vest costs between $1,744-$2,283, weighs roughly 4-5 lbs. and comes with a five-year warranty.

The department said the potentially lifesaving body armor for four-legged K9 officers is U.S.-made, custom-fitted, and NIJ certified.

CSPD said Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. was established in 2009 to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the U.S. Since its inception, CSPD said Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided more than 4,845 vests to K9s across the country, totaling $6.9 million. The vests were made possible by private and corporate donations.

According to CSPD, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. accepts tax-deductible contributions in any amount, while a single donation of $960 will sponsor one vest.

For more information, or to learn about volunteer opportunities, please call 508-824-6978 or click here. People can also maile in a contribution to P.O. Box 9, East Taunton, MA 02718.