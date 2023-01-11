Colorado Springs Police: Child injured after running in front of city bus

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- An investigation is underway after a 12-year-old boy reportedly ran in front of a bus.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, the incident happened Tuesday around 5:48 p.m. at Delta Dr. and S. Chelton Rd.

Police said the 12-year-old ran in front of a bus and was hit. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said it's unknown why the child ran in front of the bus.

The child's condition is unknown at this time.