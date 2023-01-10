Alleged shooting on Fort Carson Tuesday involving a pellet gun

FORT CARSON, Colo. (KRDO) -- Fort Carson has confirmed to KRDO that there was an "alleged shooting on post" Tuesday.

Fort Carson public affairs said the incident occurred in the 3rd Brigade Combat Team and "one shot was fired from what was assessed to be a pellet gun."

Law enforcement secured the area and one person is being treated for minor injuries, Fort Carson said.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing and more information will be released at a later time, according to Fort Carson.