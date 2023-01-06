UCHealth teaming with Intermountain Healthcare to form new clinic network

COLORADO (KRDO) -- The two health systems hope to lower costs and raise the quality of care across Colorado.

The new clinically integrated network will bring together over 700 primary care physicians, as well as hundreds of clinics and hospitals across Colorado. The partnership will also offer new health insurance options to Coloradoans.

This is part of a push toward Colorado's transition to a value-based care system. Also known as Pay for Performance, value-based care differs from the standard fee-for-service system that most hospitals use. Value-based care is a payment and reimbursement system that ties financial plans to the overall quality of care.