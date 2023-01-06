Police search for answers in 1983 cold case involving two deceased individuals in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are still searching for answers in a 1983 cold case involving two deceased individuals in Colorado Springs.

On Jan. 6, 1983, officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department were notified of a deceased body found in a dumpster in the 3900 block of Harmony Dr., just after 1 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered a body identified as Nicholas Guevara Jr., according to police.

Approximately three hours later, police received another call for a body at the Meadows Mobile Home Park on Astrozon Blvd.

At that scene, officers discovered a body identified as Ruth Jones. They were found inside Guevara's vehicle.

The autopsy report revealed Guevara and Jones both died of gunshot wounds. Guevara suffered blunt force trauma, police said.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000.