Gate 20 at Fort Carson closed, ‘unexploded ordnance’ found near ranges

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Fort Carson Gate 20 closed early Friday afternoon due to an "unexploded ordnance" found near the gate.

Officials announced Gate 20 was closed through a Facebook post at 11:17 a.m.

KRDO confirmed the closure with a Fort Carson official. Officials said it's common to find "unexploded ordnance" near the gate because it is near several ranges.

The Directorate of Emergency Services and explosive ordnance disposal personnel responded to the area.

At this time, it's unclear when Gate 20 will reopen. Fort Carson personnel are asked to use alternative gates to enter or leave the installation until further notice.