Colorado Parks & Wildlife plans to test 8 dead Canadian geese in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife is calling it the worst case of avian flu in record history as the agency plans to test eight dead Canadian geese found in Colorado Springs.

The avian flu is one reason eggs are harder to come by at the grocery store and more expensive.

CPW wants to know if the birds they're studying have the same level of avian flu that has killed hundreds of others across the state.

The agency is also asking people to report dead birds if they see them.

According to the agency, they won't come out to pick up every bird but will study the species and its location, since the avian flu outbreak has primarily affected migratory birds like snow geese, vultures, and birds of prey. The agency is warning people not to touch them.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife expects the flu outbreak to continue through spring migrations.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, symptoms typically range from non-existent to mild, but in rare cases, can be deadly.