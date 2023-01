The TCSO said no information is available at this time. However, the sheriff's office said a press release will be sent out.

The sheriff's office announced the investigation Thursday just before 1:30 p.m.

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Teller County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death in Florissant.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.