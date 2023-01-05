Skip to Content
Suspect taken into custody after reported burglary in East Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A suspect was taken into custody after a reported burglary in East Colorado Springs.

Wednesday, officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department received a call for a burglary in the 3800 block of E. La Salle Street, just after 4:30 a.m.

Police said responding officers noticed a glass door was smashed at the business and items were stolen from inside.

The suspect was tracked down at another location on Auburn Drive where police and detectives recovered the stolen items, according to police.

Police said the suspect was taken into custody.

The incident remains under investigation.

Jordan Good

Jordan Good is a Television News Producer and Digital Content Producer for KRDO.

