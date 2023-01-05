Skip to Content
Suspect dead after exchange gunfire with officer in downtown Frederick, police say

FREDERICK, Colo. (KRDO) -- A suspect is dead after an exchange of gunfire with officers in downtown Frederick early Thursday morning, according to 9NEWS.

Around 1 a.m., officers with the Frederick Police Department responded to the 200 block of 7th Street for a report of shots fired. According to FPD, officers and the suspect exchanged gunfire.

FPD said no officers were injured in the shooting. According to police, the suspect was pronounced dead, just before 2 a.m.

At 5:15 a.m., police said officers will be on the scene throughout the morning and asked the community to stay away from the downtown Frederick area.

The shooting remains under investigation.

