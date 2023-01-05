Skip to Content
Man accused of tampering with election machine found unfit for trial

Pueblo Police Department

Pueblo, Colo. (KRDO) -- Richard Patton was arrested in Pueblo last year, after investigators determined the election machine he was using had been tampered with, according to the Pueblo Chieftain.

Investigators say, a USB cord was removed from the machine, and the security-seals also look to have been messed with. Investigators say, no one could have used the machine after Patton.

Patton denies any wrongdoing, and in fact accused an election working of being responsible for tampering with the machine.

No information is available about why Patton was unfit for trial. However, we know that the evaluation was requested by Patton's lawyer, and that the judge has issued a gag order about the case.

Brandon Arnold

Brandon is a producer for GMC

