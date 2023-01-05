Skip to Content
Published 11:15 AM

Four Pueblo County teachers to be honored for service in community at Broncos’ last home game

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- This weekend, four outstanding Pueblo County School District 70 teachers will be recognized for their service in the community during a Denver Broncos game.

These four teachers are part of ten honorees through Touchdowns for Teachers, a program launched by Denver Broncos in partnership with Delta Dental of Colorado. Touchdowns for Teachers recognizes local educators for outstanding service to their schools and communities.

According to a district official, the 2022 Fall Honorees were chosen on the amount of involvement in the school and/or community, degree of positive impact on the school and/or community, commitment to education in the school and/or community, and extraordinary efforts to educate, inspire, and encourage their students.

The four chosen from D70 are:

  • Ethan Beeman with Rye High School
  • Katherine Dodge with Rye High School
  • Connor Pigg with Rye High School
  • Stacie Snell of South Mesa Elementary School
Connor Pigg
Katherine Dodge
Stacie Snell
Ethan Beeman

The honorees will be recognized during the Broncos' last home game against the Chargers on Sunday, Jan. 8.

All ten educators will receive a commemorative award, a Touchdowns for Teachers Swag Bag, two complimentary tickets to the game, and be recognized on the Denver Broncos' website.

