Four Pueblo County teachers to be honored for service in community at Broncos’ last home game
DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- This weekend, four outstanding Pueblo County School District 70 teachers will be recognized for their service in the community during a Denver Broncos game.
These four teachers are part of ten honorees through Touchdowns for Teachers, a program launched by Denver Broncos in partnership with Delta Dental of Colorado. Touchdowns for Teachers recognizes local educators for outstanding service to their schools and communities.
According to a district official, the 2022 Fall Honorees were chosen on the amount of involvement in the school and/or community, degree of positive impact on the school and/or community, commitment to education in the school and/or community, and extraordinary efforts to educate, inspire, and encourage their students.
The four chosen from D70 are:
- Ethan Beeman with Rye High School
- Katherine Dodge with Rye High School
- Connor Pigg with Rye High School
- Stacie Snell of South Mesa Elementary School
The honorees will be recognized during the Broncos' last home game against the Chargers on Sunday, Jan. 8.
All ten educators will receive a commemorative award, a Touchdowns for Teachers Swag Bag, two complimentary tickets to the game, and be recognized on the Denver Broncos' website.