Fire in homeless camp causes closures in Canon City

Canon City, Colo. (KRDO) -- The area of S. 9th St. near the river bridge in Canon City is closed Thursday afternoon due to fire activity.

According to the Canon City Area Fire Protection District (CCAFPD), there was a fire in a homeless camp under the bridge that is now under control. The roadway and bridge will be closed for an investigation and overhaul for an undetermined amount of time, the CCAFPD said.

The CCAFPD advises using S. 4th St. or Reynolds Ave. as alternate river crossing routes.