Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
New
Published 2:05 PM

Fire in homeless camp causes closures in Canon City

CCAFPD

Canon City, Colo. (KRDO) -- The area of S. 9th St. near the river bridge in Canon City is closed Thursday afternoon due to fire activity.

According to the Canon City Area Fire Protection District (CCAFPD), there was a fire in a homeless camp under the bridge that is now under control. The roadway and bridge will be closed for an investigation and overhaul for an undetermined amount of time, the CCAFPD said.

The CCAFPD advises using S. 4th St. or Reynolds Ave. as alternate river crossing routes.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content