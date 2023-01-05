Skip to Content
today at 3:21 PM
Published 3:25 PM

Crews respond to a fire burning at a commercial building in east Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Crews responded to a large fire burning at a commercial structure in east Colorado Springs.

According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, the fire was burning at Platte and Circle Dr. Multiple fire apparatus responded to the scene.

CSFD first announced the fire at 3:22 p.m.

According to CSFD, by 3:34 p.m., the fire was knocked down but not fully under control. The fire was located at an auto service business.

The L-shaped building had five auto service bays impacted by the fire. Seven other auto service bays were impacted by smoke.

This is a developing story.

