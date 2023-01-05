CPW warns residents to be aware of predators after mangy coyote spotted near Colorado Springs dog park

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A mangy coyote was spotted casually walking past a fenced dog park during daylight hours last week in Colorado Springs.

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), the coyote was spotted near a private dog park near Sinton Pond. This is near I-25 between the Fillmore and Garden of the Gods exits. The coyote had clearly lost much of its fur on its tail due to mange.

CPW is warning residents to be cognizant of coyotes when they are outdoors with their pets, particularly during Jan. and Feb. These months are when coyotes are breeding and they can become more territorial, aggressive, and less tolerant of humans and other animals. They are predators.

CPW advises that you haze coyotes away in a safe manner if you spot one. Absolutely do NOT feed them.

Beyond the threat the coyotes pose to pets as predators, they can spread highly contagious mange, which is caused by small mites.

Learn more about coyotes from CPW: Coyotes in Colorado