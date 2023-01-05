Skip to Content
Colorado Springs police track down stolen vehicle with suspect inside

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A heavy police presence was reported around 11 a.m. Thursday in north Colorado Springs in connection to a stolen vehicle.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, multiple officers responded to the 4000 block of Rusina Rd. for a reported stolen vehicle.

CSPD said an officer found the vehicle. Officers were able to get the suspect out of the vehicle and take him into custody.

This is a developing story,

