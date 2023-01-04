Several drivers combining drugs, alcohol before getting behind the wheel, according to Colorado Department of Transportation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A number of drivers are combining drugs and alcohol before getting behind the wheel, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. That's leading to more accidents on the roads involving impaired drivers.

According to the latest CDOT data, 247 lives were lost because of impaired driving in 2022, accounting for 36% of all traffic fatalities.

In a survey, a third of drivers nationwide who drink alcohol and use marijuana at the same time reported getting behind the wheel within two hours of consumption, which significantly amplifies impairment.

In 2019, Colorado Division of Criminal Justice data showed more than 26,000 impaired driving cases were filed in Colorado. According to the report, 45% of drivers tested positive for multiple substances, the most common combination being alcohol and delta-9 THC, the second, being alcohol combined with cocaine, meth, sedatives, and opioids.

CDOT wants to remind drivers that these combinations create a slow reaction time, make drivers lose coordination, and distort perception and peripheral vision.