Right lane shut down between Exit 146 and Exit 145 on southbound I-25 due to crash
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A part of the right lane on southbound I-25 is closed between Exit 146 and Exit 145 due to a vehicle crash, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.
The crash was reported at 8:22 a.m. on Wednesday.
Drivers should expect delays in the area.
#I25 southbound: Right lane closed due to a crash between Exit 146 - Garden of the Gods Road and Exit 145 - CO 38; Fillmore Street. Right lane blocked due to crash mile point 146. Use caution and merge to left lanes. https://t.co/2x19OBIMe0— Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) January 4, 2023