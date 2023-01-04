Skip to Content
today at 8:39 AM
Right lane shut down between Exit 146 and Exit 145 on southbound I-25 due to crash

KRDO

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A part of the right lane on southbound I-25 is closed between Exit 146 and Exit 145 due to a vehicle crash, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

The crash was reported at 8:22 a.m. on Wednesday.

Drivers should expect delays in the area.

Jordan Good

Jordan Good is a Television News Producer and Digital Content Producer for KRDO.

