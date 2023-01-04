Skip to Content
today at 11:08 AM
Published 11:06 AM

Pueblo Police search for suspects after stolen credit card used at Walmart in Pueblo

Pueblo Police Department

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are asking for the public's help in identifying several individuals in connection to the theft incident in Pueblo.

On Sunday, Dec. 1, Pueblo Police Department said a suspect broke into a victim's vehicle and took their purse.

According to police, one of the suspects, a woman, was last seen wearing a multi-color top. Police said the woman has "distinctive" tattoos on her hand. Another suspect, wearing a red hoodie, reportedly used the victim's stolen credit card to purchase an item at the Walmart on the north side of town.

There was a couple behind the other two suspects and another man.

If you recognize these individuals, you're asked to call Detective Maize with the Pueblo Police Department at 719-553-3281.

Jordan Good

Jordan Good is a Television News Producer and Digital Content Producer for KRDO.

