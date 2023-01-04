Skip to Content
Pueblo NAACP Branch 4005 gifts elementary schools with monetary donations

D60

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Several Pueblo District 60 elementary schools were gifted donations from the Pueblo NAACP Branch 4005.

According to D60, Beulah Heights, Park View, Columbian, and Bradford elementary schools received a $250 donation each to be used as needed.

“We believe this benefits the kids as well as the teachers,” said Pueblo NAACP 4005 Branch President Roxanna Mack. “It’s a community project to help out our school district, as we want to be a part of the growth of our schools and children.”

D60

Wednesday, President Roxanna Mack and Vice President Helen Wiley presented checks to Beulah Heights Principal Jonathan Dehn, Park View Principal Floyd Gallegos, Columbian Principal Jimmie Pool, and Bradford Principal Michelle Padilla.

Principal Dehn said the monetary gift will be put to good use.

