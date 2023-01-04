Skip to Content
today at 10:36 AM
Police investigate armed robbery at convenience store in East Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are investigating an armed robbery after a man reportedly stole money at a convenience store in East Colorado Springs.

At 9 p.m., officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department were called to a convenience store in the 400 block of N. Murray Blvd. on Tuesday.

Police said an unknown suspect entered the store, brandished a firearm, and stole money.

According to police, the suspect was wearing a mask and hooded jacket at the time of the incident.

The crime remains under investigation.

Jordan Good

Jordan Good is a Television News Producer and Digital Content Producer for KRDO.

