today at 5:52 AM
Published 5:49 AM

Law enforcement search for suspect after overnight crash sends three people to hospital

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Law enforcement is searching for a suspect following an overnight crash in East Colorado Springs. According to police, many people were taken to the hospital.

Around midnight, Colorado Springs Police Department received a call for the crash near South Powers Blvd. and East Platte Ave. on Wednesday.

Police said a truck was fleeing from El Paso County Sheriff's deputies going north on Powers Blvd. when it struck another vehicle.

According to the police, three people were sent to the hospital for their injuries.

Deputies were unable to find the suspect after the crash.

Jordan Good

Jordan Good is a Television News Producer and Digital Content Producer for KRDO.

