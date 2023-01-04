High school student identified as victim in New Year’s night shooting; suspect arrested

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The mother of Ashleigh, an 18-year-old high school senior, says that her daughter was the victim in a shooting late Sunday night on Bijou Street, a few blocks east of the Academy Boulevard intersection.

Danielle Grassie says that she's keeping her daughter's last name private for now, but that Ashleigh was shot once in each leg and that a bullet likely will remain in one leg.

GoFundMe

Grassie has started a GoFundMe account to raise $5,000 in donations for Ashleigh's medical expenses, and for income lost by Grassie and her husband as they stay home to care for their daughter.

Ashleigh takes classes through an online program in School District 11, Grassie says, and is just a few courses from graduating; she also works 30 hours a week at a fast-food restaurant.

Grassie says that Ashleigh was driving home from work when she skidded on an icy patch of Bijou Street and got out of her car to see if it was damaged; and that she was shot from what police say was a distance of at least 50 feet.

KRDO

Police so far have not revealed a motive for the shooting.

Grassie also says that another driver who saw Ashleigh hit the curb, was behind her and was recording with a dashboard camera that helped in the police investigation.

CSPD

Police say that the suspect, Justo Villa, 22, left foot tracks in the snow that led to a unit at The Vistas apartments nearby; officers contacted the occupants, received permission to enter for a search, seized a handgun and arrested Villa on a prior warrant for contempt of court.

KRDO

Police later spoke with Ashleigh and determined that Villa is the suspect; he's accused of one count of first-degree assault and two counts of reckless endangerment.