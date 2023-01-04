Colorado Springs Police: Suspect who fled crash scene found hours later with illegal narcotics

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Hours after a crash in northeast Colorado Springs, police announced a suspect was taken into custody.

At 9:10 a.m., officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department were dispatched to a crash near the intersection of N. Academy Blvd. and N. Union Blvd. Wednesday.

CSPD said one of the drivers involved fled the scene on foot before officers arrived. According to witnesses, the driver had a handgun and was last seen near N. Union Blvd. and Vickers Dr.

A Violent Offender Fugitive Task Force detective checked the area and located the suspect. TAC teams responded to assist.

According to CSPD, the suspect approached the detective's unmarked vehicle and began making hand movements toward his waistband "as if he were removing a firearm."

CSPD said the detective "observed" the suspect holding a holster and the suspect made "movements as if he was attempting to remove a handgun from the holster."

At that point, police said the detective pointed his handgun at the suspect, who then fled the area.

TAC teams, patrol officers, and K-9 searched the area and eventually found the suspect and he was taken into custody. He was identified as Ryan Hoskins.

According to CSPD, Hoskins has an extensive criminal history, including a 1st degree attempted murder arrest in September 2022.

The vehicle Hoskins fled from was reported stolen from Arapahoe County. According to CSPD, a large amount of illegal narcotics were recovered from Hoskins' backpack.