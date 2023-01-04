Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
New
Published 9:59 AM

Cañon City Police search for missing woman last heard on Thanksgiving

Cañon City Police Department

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Cañon City Police Department is asking for the community's help in locating a woman who was reported missing Wednesday morning.

Police said 31-year-old Amanda Colony was reported missing by her mother. She told the police that she hasn't heard from her daughter since Thanksgiving.

Police describe Colony as 5 feet, seven inches tall, and weighing 180 pounds. She has blonde hair and brown eyes.

Police said Colony drives a 2019-2022 red Dodge Ram truck.

If anyone has information on Colony's whereabouts, you're asked to contact Cañon City Police Department at 719-276-5600.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Jordan Good

Jordan Good is a Television News Producer and Digital Content Producer for KRDO.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content