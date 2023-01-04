Cañon City Police search for missing woman last heard on Thanksgiving

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Cañon City Police Department is asking for the community's help in locating a woman who was reported missing Wednesday morning.

Police said 31-year-old Amanda Colony was reported missing by her mother. She told the police that she hasn't heard from her daughter since Thanksgiving.

Police describe Colony as 5 feet, seven inches tall, and weighing 180 pounds. She has blonde hair and brown eyes.

Police said Colony drives a 2019-2022 red Dodge Ram truck.

If anyone has information on Colony's whereabouts, you're asked to contact Cañon City Police Department at 719-276-5600.