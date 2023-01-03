Skip to Content
United Way applying for $1M in funding from city of Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The city is reviewing a funding request from United Way of Pueblo County for their proposed L.E.A.D. Center, according to the Pueblo Chieftain.

The Nonprofit Leadership, Empowerment, and Development (L.E.A.D.) Center would act as a "central hub" for local nonprofits. The plan is to offer training programs, technology, office space, and other resources to nonprofits in the Pueblo area.

The funding would come from Pueblo City and the American Rescue Plan Act. City council will cast its vote on January 23rd.

