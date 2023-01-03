Right lane on southbound I-25 reopened between Exit 122 and Exit 119 following vehicle fire
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, all lanes are back open on southbound I-25 between Exit 122 and Exit 119 following a reported vehicle fire in the area.
Tuesday, the Colorado Department of Transportation reported a vehicle fire, just before 8:20 a.m. In response, a portion of the right lane on southbound I-25 shut down to traffic.
At 9:08 a.m., the Colorado Department of Transportation reported the right lane has reopened to traffic.
#I25 southbound: Lane(s) reopened to traffic between Exit 122 - Pikes Peak International Raceway and Exit 119 - Rancho Colorado Boulevard. https://t.co/7sQSMVbhfI— Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) January 3, 2023