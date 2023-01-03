Right lane on southbound I-25 reopened between Exit 122 and Exit 119 following vehicle fire

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, all lanes are back open on southbound I-25 between Exit 122 and Exit 119 following a reported vehicle fire in the area.

Tuesday, the Colorado Department of Transportation reported a vehicle fire, just before 8:20 a.m. In response, a portion of the right lane on southbound I-25 shut down to traffic.

At 9:08 a.m., the Colorado Department of Transportation reported the right lane has reopened to traffic.