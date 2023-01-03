Registration opens Jan. 3 for Colorado Springs kids to play sports free of charge this year

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- In 2023, thousands of Colorado Springs kids will get the chance to play youth sports for free at park sites across the city thanks to a program created by Olympic City USA.

The typical $82 fee to play spring soccer will be waived for the first 460 kids to register in the PreK-4th grade age divisions.

Additionally, 380 free spots will be available in select age divisions for t-ball, baseball, and softball.

According to the city, jerseys will be included as part of the free registration.

Registration for the program opened Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.

There are no restrictions as to who can register. The free spots are on a first-come, first-serve basis. However, families are asked to only take a spot if they need it so that all children have a chance to get in the game.

According to officials, the program offered 900 free registrations in 2022 and 600 in 2021. To date, $344,500 has been raised for the initiative, which began in the spring of 2021 as the “Gamechanger” program.

In May 2022, the city announced the program would continue through at least 2026.

For more information and how to sign up, click here.