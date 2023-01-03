Skip to Content
8:20 AM
8:09 AM

Crews put out fire inside bedroom at Arbor Pointe Apartments

Colorado Springs Fire Department

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Crews put out a fire contained inside a bedroom at an apartment complex, according to Colorado Springs Fire Department.

Tuesday, crews were dispatched to a fire at Arbor Pointe Apartments, just after 7:45 a.m.

At 8:04 a.m., crews reported that the fire was extinguished.

Crews said one person received minor injuries following the incident.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Jordan Good

Jordan Good is a Television News Producer and Digital Content Producer for KRDO.

