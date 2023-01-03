Crews put out fire inside bedroom at Arbor Pointe Apartments
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Crews put out a fire contained inside a bedroom at an apartment complex, according to Colorado Springs Fire Department.
Tuesday, crews were dispatched to a fire at Arbor Pointe Apartments, just after 7:45 a.m.
At 8:04 a.m., crews reported that the fire was extinguished.
Crews said one person received minor injuries following the incident.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
#ColoradoSpringsFire #Workingfire. AMR02,E11,E8,E4,T4,T8,T1,BC2,AMR13,S21,BC1,HR17,73,E6,IC1— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) January 3, 2023
2515 HANCOCK EY #223
ARBOR POINTE APARTMENTS
Map E34
Radio CMD4.CSFD
STRUCTURE FIRE - HIGH LIFE - INJ
Report 23002447
Time 07:37:14