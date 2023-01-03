Colorado Springs mayoral hopefuls receive training from city

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs mayoral hopefuls are throwing their hats in the ring.

Tuesday, the potential candidates received special training on what it takes to run for office. They participated in training given by the city clerk and even had the chance to ask the current mayor and councilmembers some questions.

The general election is coming up in April and starting Tuesday, potential candidates can begin circulating nominating petitions.

Elected positions on the April ballot will include mayor, three at-large city council seats for a four-year term, and the unexpired term for city council district 3 to serve the remaining two years of the term.

There are no incumbents running for mayor or city council this year.