Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
New
Published 3:11 PM

Colorado Springs man facing manslaughter charge in reported accidental shooting

Dylan Miller
CSPD
Dylan Miller

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The victim and suspect in a reported accidental shooting that occurred on Christmas Eve in Colorado Springs have been identified.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), officers responded to a reported accidental shooting in the 4800 block of Rusty Nail Pt. on Dec. 24. The officers found a victim with a critical injury from a gunshot and had him transported to a local hospital, where he later died. The officers also located the shooter at the scene.

The El Paso County Coroner has now identified that victim as 18-year-old Jesus Gonzalez Martinez of Colorado Springs.

The suspect has been identified as 26-year-old Dylan Miller of Colorado Springs. Miller was taken into custody on the 24th and booked into the El Paso County Jail on the charge of manslaughter.

CSPD said Martinez's death is the 54th homicide investigation in the city in 2022. At the same time during the previous year, there were 44.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content