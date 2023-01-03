Colorado Springs man facing manslaughter charge in reported accidental shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The victim and suspect in a reported accidental shooting that occurred on Christmas Eve in Colorado Springs have been identified.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), officers responded to a reported accidental shooting in the 4800 block of Rusty Nail Pt. on Dec. 24. The officers found a victim with a critical injury from a gunshot and had him transported to a local hospital, where he later died. The officers also located the shooter at the scene.

The El Paso County Coroner has now identified that victim as 18-year-old Jesus Gonzalez Martinez of Colorado Springs.

The suspect has been identified as 26-year-old Dylan Miller of Colorado Springs. Miller was taken into custody on the 24th and booked into the El Paso County Jail on the charge of manslaughter.

CSPD said Martinez's death is the 54th homicide investigation in the city in 2022. At the same time during the previous year, there were 44.