Cardiac arrest in healthy athletes: Colorado cardiologists explain how it can happen

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Many people are wondering how a pro football player who's young, in top physical condition and wearing protective equipment, can suddenly experience cardiac arrest and be in critical condition after seemingly-minor contact while tackling another player.

That's the common question being asked by the public Tuesday about Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, 24, who collapsed shortly after tackling a Cincinnati Bengals player on Monday Night Football.

ABC

Cardiac arrest in athletes has happened in a variety of sports at all levels, from football to baseball and even lacrosse; often in such cases, a blow to the chest -- from a ball. a piece of equipment or physical contact -- can trigger cardiac arrest.

According to media reports, Hamlin was tackling a Bengals wide receiver when he was hit in the chest by the receiver's shoulder; Hamlin quickly rose but collapsed after several seconds.

ABC

Hamlin's heart reportedly stopped beating momentarily but was restored by medics who performed CPR and administered oxygen to Hamlin; as of Tuesday morning, he was listed in critical condition at a Cincinnati hospital.

KRDO is trying to contact local medical experts for more insight about this life-threatening phenomenon.