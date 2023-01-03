Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
New
Published 9:41 AM

16-foot sculpture to illuminate downtown Colorado Springs beginning Tuesday

City of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A 16-foot sculpture is being installed outside the SpringHill Suites and Element hotel, at the corner of Costilla and South Tejon on Tuesday.

The sculpture is called "Tomorrow" by James Mortier Wills V of Colorado Springs.

According to downtown Colorado Springs, the sculpture is described to be fabricated in perforated stainless steel, weighing about 1,200 pounds. It will sit on top of a 4-foot turntable that rotates. At night, LED lights will illuminate the bright and vibrant colors of the piece.

The Downtown Development Authority supported parts of the piece with a grant.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Jordan Good

Jordan Good is a Television News Producer and Digital Content Producer for KRDO.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content