16-foot sculpture to illuminate downtown Colorado Springs beginning Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A 16-foot sculpture is being installed outside the SpringHill Suites and Element hotel, at the corner of Costilla and South Tejon on Tuesday.

The sculpture is called "Tomorrow" by James Mortier Wills V of Colorado Springs.

According to downtown Colorado Springs, the sculpture is described to be fabricated in perforated stainless steel, weighing about 1,200 pounds. It will sit on top of a 4-foot turntable that rotates. At night, LED lights will illuminate the bright and vibrant colors of the piece.

The Downtown Development Authority supported parts of the piece with a grant.