Pueblo man arrested after allegedly shooting his wife in the leg

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- 55-year-old Eric Bramschreiber is now in the Pueblo County Jail after allegedly shooting his wife in the leg Friday night.

According to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a report of a shooting on the 100 block of Vision Lane just before 10 p.m. Friday.

When they arrived to the residence, they found a woman with a gunshot wound to her leg, sitting in a truck. The 56-year-old woman was transported to a local hospital for treatment, but she has since been released.

According to deputies, Bramschreiber was at the residence to discuss purchasing a vehicle from the woman. When Bramschreiber got there, the victim woman police he went into a trailer on the property, while she stayed inside a truck.

The victim told deputies after about 30 minutes of waiting for Bramschreiber, she started honking to get him to come out of the trailer.

She said after honking her horn, Bramschreiber came out of the trailer and fired three shots from a handgun, one striking her in the leg.

According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies executed a search warrant on the trailer and found two handguns. They also found shell casings outside the trailer.

Bramschreiber told police he did not shoot a gun or have one in his possession.

Deputies arrested Bramschreiber for illegal discharge of a firearm, second-degree assault and felony menacing.

Bramschreiber was booked into the Pueblo County Jail on a $50,000 bond.