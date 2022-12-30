Search for suspect accused of beating and killing a 70-year-old Thornton man on Christmas Day

THORNTON, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are searching for a man accused of beating a 70-year-old man on Christmas Day, resulting in his death.

According to the Thornton Police Department, officers were called to Thirsty's Sports Pub at 1294 E. 104th Ave. at 9:59 p.m. on Dec. 25. At the scene, police found a 70-year-old man who had been punched, kicked, and seriously injured.

Police said the man was beaten after backing into the suspect's vehicle. The suspect left the scene before officers arrived.

The victim was taken to a local hospital. However, he died from his injuries on Dec. 26.

Police are now asking the community for help finding the suspect.

The suspect is described as being 5'0 to 5'08, with long, below-the-shoulder red/blonde hair, and a red/blonde medium beard. He was last seen wearing a black and green tie-dyed sweatshirt, dark pants, and black shoes.

He was seen driving a red 2014-2018 Jeep Cherokee, similar to the one pictured below. The vehicle has a black decal on the hood along with an aftermarket roof racket.

Example of suspect vehicle, Thornton PD

According to police, there might be fresh damage to the front of the Jeep.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Thornton PD at 720-977-5030.