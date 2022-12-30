Pueblo police warn of scammers collecting money for a child with cancer

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is warning the community of a scam that is currently being perpetrated in the city.

According to the PPD, a group has recently been collecting money on the side of the road and at intersections for a child with cancer. An example of one of the scammers can be seen in the picture above. The group also uses signs saying they are collecting for the child's funeral expenses.

The PPD says this is a scam and not a legitimate collection.

If you would like to help someone in the Pueblo community, the PPD recommends donating to groups like Hand Up Pueblo, the Pueblo Rescue Mission, Pueblo Cooperative Care, the Pueblo Community Soup Kitchen, and others.