Pueblo City Council continues funding for Crazy Faith warming shelter

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tuesday, Pueblo City Council unanimously approved authorization to use additional American Rescue Plan funds for a local warming shelter.

According to our news partners at The Pueblo Chieftain, the city council allocated $50,400 for Crazy Faith Ministry to shelter people experiencing homelessness.

The agreement with the City of Pueblo will ensure Crazy Faith will get $2,400 per night when temperatures dip below 20 degrees Fahrenheit.

It also requires the use of one overnight security officer.

The agreement will be valid through March 31, 2023.

According to The Chieftain, the ministry started operation as a warming shelter in the winter of 2021 through a city ordinance that allows the mayor to declare a weather emergency when the temperature drops below 20 degrees between Dec. 1 and March 31.