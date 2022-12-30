Man arrested after crashing car, leading deputies on a chase, punching an El Paso Co. Sheriff Sergeant

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man was taken into custody early Friday morning after leading deputies on a brief foot chase.

Around 12:40 a.m., an El Paso County Sheriff's Office deputy initiated a traffic stop on a speeding vehicle driving southbound on Powers Blvd. near Platte Ave.

According to the sheriff's office, the driver immediately sped away, continuing down Powers Blvd. The deputy decided not to pursue it.

However, the driver crashed a short distance later near Powers Blvd. and Airport Rd. in Colorado Springs.

As other deputies arrived, the EPCSO said the suspect got out of the vehicle and began running. After a brief pursuit, deputies caught up with him.

While detaining him, the EPCSO said the man punched a Sergeant in the face. The sheriff's office said the Sergeant wasn't injured.

After a brief struggle, the suspect was taken into custody. Deputies found a loaded handgun in the suspect's front pocket.

The man, identified as Nathan Craft, was arrested and booked into the El Paso County Jail with a $10,000 bond. He faces Felony charges of Second Degree Assault on a Peace Officer and Vehicular Eluding, a Misdemeanor charge of Prohibited Use of Weapons, and traffic infractions including Driving After Revocation, Reckless Driving, and Speeding.