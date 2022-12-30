Looking ahead to New Year’s Eve celebrations in Colorado Springs, Pueblo

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Southern Colorado residents, especially those who have moved here in recent years, may be wondering where they can go to celebrate the new year.

The region has lacked a signature event, and has relied on a variety of smaller events to appeal to a wider range of people.

A new event this year is called Night of Magnificence; it offers dancing, food, drinks, gambling and entertainment.

The even will be held at COS City Hub, a new venue located at 4304 Austin Bluffs Parkway; for more information, visit: https://www.chieftain.com/story/news/2022/12/29/new-years-eve-things-to-do-in-pueblo-to-ring-in-2023/69764448007/.

Another new event, NYE on the Avenue, will be held along Colorado Avenue in Old Colorado City, in west Colorado Springs.

For more information, visit: https://www.shopoldcoloradocity.com/events/nye-2022.

In the past, the Antlers Hotel downtown has been the center of New Year's Eve events; KRDO is waiting on a response from the hotel about what its plans are for Saturday night.

According to KRDO's news partner, The Pueblo Chieftain, ten different events are available to attend; for more details, visit: https://www.chieftain.com/story/news/2022/12/29/new-years-eve-things-to-do-in-pueblo-to-ring-in-2023/69764448007/.