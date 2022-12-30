Skip to Content
Law enforcement on high alert for drivers in El Paso County ringing in the New Year

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado State Patrol and Colorado Springs Police Department are teaming up beginning New Year's Eve to crack down on drivers for lane violations, speeding, and suspected drivers under the influence when behind the wheel.

Both agencies will be monitoring the roads for the following:

  • DUI drivers
  • Lane violations
  • Speeding
  • Careless/reckless driving

Law enforcement wants to remind drivers to make smart decisions on the roads during the holiday. Don't endanger yourself and other drivers with careless choices when ringing in the Near Year. Make sure to have a plan to get home safely and sober. Drivers who choose to make unlawful decisions will face serious consequences with law enforcement.

In November, Colorado State Patrol conducted a Thanksgiving holiday crackdown. In that report, more than 245 traffic stops were recorded in El Paso County, Colorado State Patrol reported.

To report unsafe or suspected impaired drivers, call law enforcement, such as *277 for Colorado State Patrol.

Jordan Good

Jordan Good is a Television News Producer and Digital Content Producer for KRDO.

