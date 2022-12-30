Crews to close eastbound Londonderry Drive for curb, gutter repair on Jan. 3
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Beginning Tuesday, Jan. 3, roadways on eastbound Londonderry Drive between Angeles Road and Mt. Princeton Drive will be closed as crews replace the curb and gutter in the area, according to county officials.
Detours through the following areas:
- Meridian Ranch Blvd. from Londonderry Drive to Stapleton Drive
- Stapleton Drive from Meridian Ranch Blvd. to Lambert Road
- Lambert Road from Stapleton Drive to Rainbow Bridge Drive
- Rainbow Bridge Drive from Lambert Road to Londonderry Drive
Drivers should reduce speeds and watch out for road crews, equipment, signs, and barricades.