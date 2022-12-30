Skip to Content
today at 8:17 AM
Colorado State Park passes to drop in price next year

COLORADO (KRDO) -- According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Colorado State Park passes will be cheaper and easier to access, just in time for the New Year. The pass will allow access to state parks through your vehicle's license plate.

Beginning in January, drivers will be able to purchase park passes for only $29, compared to the old price of $80. Drivers will be able to get the pass during their next vehicle registration. There is an option to opt out.

All money from the registration goes toward research, rescues, and protecting wildlife in Colorado.

Learn more about the State Park Pass here.

Jordan Good

Jordan Good is a Television News Producer and Digital Content Producer for KRDO.

