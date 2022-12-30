Celebrate the new year outdoors with a First Day Hike at one of Colorado’s state parks

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- If you want to start the new year in Colorado's great outdoors, a First Day Hike at one of Colorado's 42 state parks is a great option.

All state parks will be open, weather permitting, and some will offer guided First Day Hikes.

Locally, Mueller State Park, located south of Divide, is offering multiple guided First Day Hikes. You can pre-register by calling (719) 687-2366. You can find more information on the park's website: https://cpw.state.co.us/placestogo/parks/Mueller.

Lake Pueblo State Park is also hosting a First Day Hike. You can find more information on the park's website: https://cpw.state.co.us/placestogo/parks/LakePueblo.