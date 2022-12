CANON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Canon City Police Department is asking for help identifying two suspects accused of stealing from a Walmart.

The CCPD posted pictures on their Facebook page of the suspects.

CCPD

The alleged theft occurred on Christmas Eve, December 24, 2022.

If you have any information on the people pictured - or on the theft itself - please contact the Canon City Police Department at 719-276-5600.